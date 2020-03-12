Companies

Analysts suggest Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) could spike -15.14% in a year

By Richard Addington

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) is -45.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.39 and a high of $6.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The SRNE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.39% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 91.19% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.85, the stock is -22.92% and -42.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.58 million and changing -9.76% at the moment leaves the stock -30.63% off its SMA200. SRNE registered -15.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -22.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.66.

The stock witnessed a -37.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.44%, and is -13.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.42% over the week and 9.88% over the month.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) has around 310 employees, a market worth around $352.17M and $25.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.09% and -71.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-91.30%).

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $13.5M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 102.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 119.80% in year-over-year returns.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) Top Institutional Holders

115 institutions hold shares in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE), with 62.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.21% while institutional investors hold 26.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 190.36M, and float is at 119.34M with Short Float at 20.60%. Institutions hold 17.75% of the Float.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Smith Robin L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Smith Robin L bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $2.27 per share for a total of $90896.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60000.0 shares.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) that is trading -26.58% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.34% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 25.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.94.

