Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY), Facebook Inc. (FB)

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) shares are -9.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.23% or -$0.53 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.40% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -24.00% down YTD and -9.47% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.37% and -14.73% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 25, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the NLY stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Initiated the stock as a Equal Weight on December 19, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the NLY stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.98 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.92. The forecasts give the Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 19.56 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 27.45% or 11.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.30% in the current quarter to $0.27, down from the $0.29 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.1, up 7.50% from $1 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.25 and $0.3. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 11 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 678,596 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,525. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 100,100 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Fallon Katherine Beirne, a Director at the company, bought 2,780 shares worth $24936.0 at $8.97 per share on Jun 07. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 NLY shares valued at $92100.0 on Nov 25. The shares were bought at $9.21 per share. Hamilton Thomas Edward (Director) bought 60,000 shares at $9.47 per share on May 17 for a total of $568200.0 while Hamilton Thomas Edward, (Director) bought 30,000 shares on May 17 for $284094.0 with each share fetching $9.47.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), on the other hand, is trading around $170.24 with a market cap of $519.37B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $245.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.7% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $9.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Facebook Inc. (FB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 33.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $8.73 billion. This represented a 58.58% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $21.08 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.55 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.38 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $133.38 billion from $124.42 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $35.78 billion while total current assets were at $66.22 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $36.31 billion, significantly higher than the $29.27 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $21.21 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 948 times at Facebook Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 110 times and accounting for 1,993,785 shares. Insider sales totaled 6,629,726 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 838 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -728.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 18.9M shares after the latest sales, with -13.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.00% with a share float percentage of 2.39B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Facebook Inc. having a total of 3,444 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 184.02 million shares worth more than $37.77 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 157.34 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.29 billion and represent 6.54% of shares outstanding.