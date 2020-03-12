Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX), ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) shares are -12.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.28% or -$5.4 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -8.97% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.91% and -3.89% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 07, 2020, Raymond James recommended the BDX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on March 05, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the BDX stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $231.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $273.85. The forecasts give the Becton Dickinson and Company stock a price target range of $290.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $255.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 15.31 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 20.03% or 9.05%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.80% in the current quarter to $2.5, down from the $2.59 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $11.97, up 2.00% from $11.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $3.02 and $3.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $13.29 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 57 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 104 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 426,962 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 452,980. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 254,681 and 263,683 in purchases and sales respectively.

Campion Simon D, a EVP and Segment President at the company, sold 8,085 shares worth $2.3 million at $285.09 per share on Feb 04. The Director had earlier sold another 1,500 BDX shares valued at $388074.0 on Feb 11. The shares were sold at $258.72 per share. Mas Ribo Alberto (EVP and Pres, Life Sciences) sold 1,430 shares at $285.00 per share on Feb 04 for a total of $407550.0 while FORLENZA VINCENT A, (Chairman, CEO and President) sold 28,514 shares on Jan 28 for $8.01 million with each share fetching $280.96.

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI), on the other hand, is trading around $41.54 with a market cap of $2.79B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $56.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.87% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.49 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 134 times at ChemoCentryx Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 65 times and accounting for 2,377,713 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,224,549 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 69 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 17.87M shares after the latest sales, with 1.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.60% with a share float percentage of 40.40M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ChemoCentryx Inc. having a total of 180 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 8.74 million shares worth more than $345.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 15.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $162.68 million and represent 7.09% of shares outstanding.