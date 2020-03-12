Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR), C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW)

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) shares are -6.37% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.99% or -$4.39 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -4.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.63% and 1.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 05, 2020, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the DLTR stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 05, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the DLTR stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $83.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $94.27. The forecasts give the Dollar Tree Inc. stock a price target range of $110.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $74.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 11.24 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 23.94% or -13.07%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.30% in the current quarter to $1.08, down from the $1.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.07, up 3.90% from $4.76 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.75 and $1.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.58 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 85 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 72 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 301,061 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 325,112. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lewis Lemuel E, a Director at the company, bought 1,000 shares worth $89490.0 at $89.49 per share on Dec 02. The Director had earlier bought another 1,000 DLTR shares valued at $88540.0 on Dec 03. The shares were bought at $88.54 per share. SAUNDERS THOMAS A (Director) sold 1,000 shares at $116.20 per share on Oct 11 for a total of $116200.0 while O’Boyle Thomas Jr, (COO of Family Dollar) sold 719 shares on Oct 10 for $81387.0 with each share fetching $113.19.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), on the other hand, is trading around $64.11 with a market cap of $8.78B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $77.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 17.05% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.58 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CHRW’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.20%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 6,787 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,526 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.12M shares after the latest sales, with 1.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.80% with a share float percentage of 133.51M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. having a total of 833 institutions that hold shares in the company.