Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Dow Inc. (DOW), American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) shares are -42.63% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.86% or -$3.41 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -41.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.58% and -34.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 30, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the DOW stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 02, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the DOW stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $27.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $54.53. The forecasts give the Dow Inc. stock a price target range of $65.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $32.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 48.67 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 56.94% or 12.53%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.40% in the current quarter to $0.7, down from the $0.98 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.3, down -1.90% from $3.49 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.55 and $1.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 61 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 785,097 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 253,634. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 137,046 and 149,917 in purchases and sales respectively.

BELL JAMES A, a Director at the company, sold 5,404 shares worth $289726.0 at $53.61 per share on Dec 13. The Director had earlier bought another 15,000 DOW shares valued at $571950.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $38.13 per share. DAVIS RICHARD K (Director) bought 6,000 shares at $52.91 per share on Dec 10 for a total of $317460.0 while Edmonds Ronald C, (Controller and Vice President) sold 10,000 shares on Nov 26 for $556390.0 with each share fetching $55.64.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL), on the other hand, is trading around $16.26 with a market cap of $7.27B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.87 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AAL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.70%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at American Airlines Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 1,027,322 shares. Insider sales totaled 107,634 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 170.47M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.10% with a share float percentage of 421.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Airlines Group Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 68.46 million shares worth more than $1.96 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Primecap Management Company held 16.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 42.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.22 billion and represent 9.99% of shares outstanding.