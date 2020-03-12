Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – KeyCorp (KEY), Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) shares are -33.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.38% or -$1.12 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -31.99% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.52% and -31.79% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 20, 2019, Wedbush recommended the KEY stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on January 06, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the KEY stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.25 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.99. The forecasts give the KeyCorp stock a price target range of $23.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 41.64 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 46.74% or 23.44%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.42, up from the $0.38 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.86, up 2.00% from $1.65 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.42 and $0.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 53 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,806,708 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,531,024. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 865,034 and 334,370 in purchases and sales respectively.

Schosser Douglas M, a Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 8,481 shares worth $169959.0 at $20.04 per share on Dec 13. The Chief Risk Review Officer had earlier sold another 768 KEY shares valued at $15268.0 on Feb 05. The shares were sold at $19.88 per share. Brady Amy G. (Chief Information Officer) sold 15,756 shares at $19.27 per share on Nov 11 for a total of $303618.0 while Harris Paul N, (General Counsel) sold 173,777 shares on Oct 29 for $3.21 million with each share fetching $18.50.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), on the other hand, is trading around $2.72 with a market cap of $386.04M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Agenus Inc. (AGEN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AGEN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -74.00%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Agenus Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 31.87M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.10% with a share float percentage of 105.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agenus Inc. having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company.