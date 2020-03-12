Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares are -47.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.03% or -$0.03 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -27.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -38.17% and -36.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 28, 2017, B. Riley FBR Inc. recommended the PEIX stock is a Buy, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on November 07, 2018. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the PEIX stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.31 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.50. The forecasts give the Pacific Ethanol Inc. stock a price target range of $4.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 91.14 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 92.25% or 92.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -262.50% in the current quarter to -$0.27, up from the -$0.74 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.31, down -5.20% from -$1.42 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.32 and -$0.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.49 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 786,191 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 24,504. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sneed James R, a VP, Supply & Trading at the company, bought 13,299 shares worth $12634.0 at $0.95 per share on Jun 05. The President & CEO had earlier bought another 100,000 PEIX shares valued at $57000.0 on Aug 22. The shares were bought at $0.57 per share.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), on the other hand, is trading around $3.64 with a market cap of $475.52M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 68.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.9 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AMC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.50%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 400,010 shares. Insider sales totaled 66,507 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.15M shares after the latest sales, with 17.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.20% with a share float percentage of 51.47M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. having a total of 224 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.93 million shares worth more than $35.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 3.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.71 million and represent 7.03% of shares outstanding.