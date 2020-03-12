Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Mastercard Incorporated (MA)?

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is -6.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $222.84 and a high of $347.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The MA stock was last observed hovering at around $280.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.81% off its average median price target of $360.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.57% off the consensus price target high of $383.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are 14.09% higher than the price target low of $314.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $269.76, the stock is -13.47% and -14.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.34 million and changing -3.85% at the moment leaves the stock -5.28% off its SMA200. MA registered 24.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $313.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $284.90.

The stock witnessed a -14.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.38%, and is -3.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.90% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) has around 18600 employees, a market worth around $282.58B and $16.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.44 and Fwd P/E is 26.23. Profit margin for the company is 48.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.06% and -22.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (55.60%).

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is a “Buy”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 29 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mastercard Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.92 with sales reaching $4.29B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 43.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.30% in year-over-year returns.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Top Institutional Holders

2,839 institutions hold shares in Mastercard Incorporated (MA), with 995.06k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 77.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.01B, and float is at 980.85M with Short Float at 0.66%. Institutions hold 77.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 71.56 million shares valued at $21.37 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.20% of the MA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 66.41 million shares valued at $19.83 billion to account for 6.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 40.54 million shares representing 4.08% and valued at over $12.11 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.71% of the shares totaling 36.93 million with a market value of $11.03 billion.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Insider Activity

A total of 109 insider transactions have happened at Mastercard Incorporated (MA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 64 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Madabhushi Venkata R, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Madabhushi Venkata R sold 954 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $335.00 per share for a total of $319590.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12139.0 shares.

Mastercard Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Mastercard Foundation (10% Owner) sold a total of 38,539 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $333.11 per share for $12.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 111.1 million shares of the MA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Mastercard Foundation (10% Owner) disposed off 38,536 shares at an average price of $328.11 for $12.64 million. The insider now directly holds 111,139,743 shares of Mastercard Incorporated (MA).

Mastercard Incorporated (MA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AT&T Inc. (T) that is trading 18.63% up over the past 12 months. T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is 18.90% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.19% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.26.