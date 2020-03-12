Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Vistra Energy Corp. (VST)?

Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE: VST) is -15.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.89 and a high of $27.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The VST stock was last observed hovering at around $19.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.55% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.38% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 28.84% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.79, the stock is -17.57% and -19.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.77 million and changing -8.01% at the moment leaves the stock -26.01% off its SMA200. VST registered -23.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.01.

The stock witnessed a -13.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.72%, and is -4.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.33% over the week and 4.03% over the month.

Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) has around 1690 employees, a market worth around $9.48B and $11.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.66 and Fwd P/E is 9.10. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.56% and -36.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vistra Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.54 with sales reaching $2.86B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 1550.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.60% in year-over-year returns.

Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) Top Institutional Holders

0 institutions hold shares in Vistra Energy Corp. (VST), with 284.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 58.28% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 490.35M, and float is at 486.93M with Short Float at 2.92%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 14 times.

Vistra Energy Corp. (VST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) that is 20.33% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.03% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.84.