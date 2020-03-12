Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) Vs. AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): Those Ticking Clocks

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) shares are -27.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.43% or -$2.87 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -23.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.04% and -26.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 08, 2018, Barclays recommended the ATH stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Resumed the stock as a Buy on October 03, 2018. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the ATH stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $31.16 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $58.23. The forecasts give the Athene Holding Ltd. stock a price target range of $68.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 46.49 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 54.18% or 30.76%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 31.50% in the current quarter to $1.83, up from the $1.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.34, up 5.40% from $6.97 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.69 and $1.88. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 71 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 45 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 513,835 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 256,642. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 265,748 and 61,142 in purchases and sales respectively.

Borden Robert L, a Director at the company, sold 3,000 shares worth $133050.0 at $44.35 per share on Nov 15. The Director had earlier sold another 8,000 ATH shares valued at $382640.0 on Jan 10. The shares were sold at $47.83 per share. Gillis Frank Laurensold 9,500 shares at $43.89 per share on Nov 14 for a total of $416955.0 while Gillis Frank Lauren,sold 10,000 shares on Nov 14 for $438900.0 with each share fetching $43.89.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER), on the other hand, is trading around $40.01 with a market cap of $5.97B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $73.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.77 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AER’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 51.50%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at AerCap Holdings N.V. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.89M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.70% with a share float percentage of 127.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AerCap Holdings N.V. having a total of 596 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AllianceBernstein, L.P. with over 9.75 million shares worth more than $599.6 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, AllianceBernstein, L.P. held 7.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eagle Capital Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 8.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $540.35 million and represent 6.68% of shares outstanding.