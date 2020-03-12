B2Gold Corp. (BTG) up 34.20% since start of the year

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG) is 2.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.40 and a high of $4.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The BTG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $5.14 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.56% off the consensus price target high of $6.52 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 18.22% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.68, the stock is -15.43% and -12.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.34 million and changing -10.68% at the moment leaves the stock 3.68% off its SMA200. BTG registered 34.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.56.

The stock witnessed a -1.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.50%, and is -3.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.20% over the week and 6.02% over the month.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) has a market worth around $4.25B and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.36 and Fwd P/E is 19.62. Distance from 52-week low is 53.33% and -25.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

B2Gold Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $204.25M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.70% in year-over-year returns.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Top Institutional Holders

109 institutions hold shares in B2Gold Corp. (BTG), with 31.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.06% while institutional investors hold 89.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.03B, and float is at 1.02B with Short Float at 0.90%. Institutions hold 86.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 127.44 million shares valued at $511.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.37% of the BTG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 121.31 million shares valued at $486.45 million to account for 11.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 34.97 million shares representing 3.39% and valued at over $140.21 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.68% of the shares totaling 27.66 million with a market value of $110.9 million.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -0.87% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.87% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.2.