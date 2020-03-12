Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Vs. Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD): Which Is Riskier?

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) shares are -32.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.98% or -$0.94 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.39% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.45% down YTD and -29.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.92% and -31.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 09, 2020, DA Davidson recommended the BAC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Atlantic Equities had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 21, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the BAC stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $36.67. The forecasts give the Bank of America Corporation stock a price target range of $45.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 38.18 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 49.62% or 24.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.80% in the current quarter to $0.71, up from the $0.7 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.94, down -1.60% from $2.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.6 and $0.79. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 78 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 89 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,951,707 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,167,443. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,688,176 and 1,360,447 in purchases and sales respectively.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, a 10% Owner at the company, bought 3 shares worth $44.0 at $14.70 per share on Dec 21. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 5 BAC shares valued at $74.0 on Dec 29. The shares were bought at $14.70 per share. BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ (10% Owner) bought 165 shares at $15.29 per share on Sep 14 for a total of $2523.0 while BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, (10% Owner) sold 1,300 shares on Jan 12 for $16231.0 with each share fetching $12.49.

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD), on the other hand, is trading around $88.02 with a market cap of $6.50B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $118.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.63 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RGLD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 39.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $49.34 million. This represented a 60.1% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $123.64 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.63 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.36 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $2.55 billion from $2.55 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $136.44 million. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $149.5 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 5 times at Royal Gold Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 2,050 shares. Insider sales totaled 446 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 282.62k shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.00% with a share float percentage of 65.29M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Royal Gold Inc. having a total of 548 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 8.04 million shares worth more than $982.67 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital World Investors held 12.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $876.25 million and represent 10.93% of shares outstanding.