Barclays PLC (BCS) Vs. PAR Technology Corporation (PAR): Which Is Riskier?

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) shares are -35.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.02% or -$0.31 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -30.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.20% and -31.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 11, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the BCS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Societe Generale had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 03, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.5 to suggest that the BCS stock is a “Overweight”. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.56. The forecasts give the Barclays PLC stock a price target range of $13.03 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.81. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 38.6 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 54.95% or 24.84%.

Insider Transactions Summary

BARCLAYS PLC, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 1,776 shares worth $177.6 million at $100000.00 per share on Mar 14. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 405 BCS shares valued at $40.5 million on Mar 14. The shares were sold at $100000.00 per share. BARCLAYS PLC (10% Owner) sold 221 shares at $100000.00 per share on Mar 14 for a total of $22.1 million while BARCLAYS PLC, (10% Owner) sold 520 shares on Mar 14 for $52.0 million with each share fetching $100000.00.

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR), on the other hand, is trading around $20.11 with a market cap of $403.84M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $34.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PAR’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -8.70%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 570 times at PAR Technology Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 76,757 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,608,403 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 564 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -558.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.1M shares after the latest sales, with 47.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 12.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.60% with a share float percentage of 15.27M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PAR Technology Corporation having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. with over 840174.0 shares worth more than $25.83 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. held 4.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 836322.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.71 million and represent 4.76% of shares outstanding.