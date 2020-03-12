Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Vs. PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI): Which Is Riskier?

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares are 39.63% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.27% or -$0.33 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +33.01% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -12.33% down YTD and 51.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.91% and 4.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 09, 2020, Daiwa Securities recommended the BILI stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on January 10, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the BILI stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 20 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $25.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $174.31. The forecasts give the Bilibili Inc. stock a price target range of $33.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 85.27 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 22.21% or -28.35%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -7.10% in the current quarter to -$0.97, down from the -$0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.27, up 999.90% from -$0.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.22 and -$0.75. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$3.5 for the next year.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI), on the other hand, is trading around $34.68 with a market cap of $2.81B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $41.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.41% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.98 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PFSI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 23.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $166.59 million. This represented a 66.03% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $490.38 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.88 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.65 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $10.2 billion from $9.3 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $74.61 million while total current assets were at $262.9 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$2.25 billion, significantly lower than the $572.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-2.28 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 138 times at PennyMac Financial Services Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 83,127 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,254,675 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 117 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -96.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 31.38M shares after the latest sales, with 90.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 21.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.20% with a share float percentage of 47.24M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PennyMac Financial Services Inc. having a total of 209 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.03 million shares worth more than $545.56 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 20.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 6.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $228.6 million and represent 8.55% of shares outstanding.