Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) And Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Saying Scary Stuff?

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) shares are -22.20% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.75% or -$1.32 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -20.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.51% and -16.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2020, Goldman recommended the BSX stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 05, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the BSX stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 20 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $33.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.09. The forecasts give the Boston Scientific Corporation stock a price target range of $58.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $46.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 32.4 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 41.62% or 26.39%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.50% in the current quarter to $0.39, up from the $0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.75, up 10.80% from $1.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.42 and $0.45. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 152 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 182 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,335,477 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,105,814. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,085,713 and 667,850 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ballinger Kevin J., a EVP & Pres, Interven Cardio at the company, sold 15,783 shares worth $587221.0 at $37.21 per share on Mar 02. The EVP & Pres, Interven Cardio had earlier sold another 1,796 BSX shares valued at $68338.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $38.05 per share. Pierce David A (EVP Pres MedSurg) sold 3,485 shares at $38.00 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $132430.0 while Nanavaty Maulik, (SVP & Pres, Neuromodulation) sold 16,763 shares on Mar 02 for $628183.0 with each share fetching $37.47.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ), on the other hand, is trading around $31.15 with a market cap of $5.18B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $45.40 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.39% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.48 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CUZ’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.60%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at Cousins Properties Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 67,694 shares. Insider sales totaled 115,894 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.06M shares after the latest sales, with 8.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 145.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cousins Properties Incorporated having a total of 446 institutions that hold shares in the company.