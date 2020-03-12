CDK Global Inc. (CDK) And Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Among Headliners

CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK) shares are -23.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.14% or -$1.73 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -22.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.22% and -22.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 05, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the CDK stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 09, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the CDK stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $40.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $62.60. The forecasts give the CDK Global Inc. stock a price target range of $67.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $56.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 36.04 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 40.24% or 28.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.93, down from the $0.98 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.4, up 5.90% from $3.32 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.83 and $0.93. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.56 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 116,875 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 25,092. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 3,213 in purchases and sales respectively.

Brunz Lee J., a General Counsel and Secretary at the company, sold 1,000 shares worth $56230.0 at $56.23 per share on Jan 14. The General Counsel and Secretary had earlier sold another 1,000 CDK shares valued at $52530.0 on Feb 14. The shares were sold at $52.53 per share. Brunz Lee J. (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 1,000 shares at $55.32 per share on Dec 16 for a total of $55320.0 while Brunz Lee J., (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 1,000 shares on Nov 14 for $51790.0 with each share fetching $51.79.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE), on the other hand, is trading around $10.56 with a market cap of $2.57B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.58 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

APLE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.50%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 688,454 shares. Insider sales totaled 100,288 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 14.74M shares after the latest sales, with 4.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.50% with a share float percentage of 209.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. having a total of 368 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.72 million shares worth more than $515.37 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 17.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $281.03 million and represent 7.73% of shares outstanding.