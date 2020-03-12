Check out this: Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is on the verge of a huge rally

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) is -41.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.25 and a high of $26.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMRN stock was last observed hovering at around $14.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.61% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.37% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -4.67% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.56, the stock is -23.95% and -32.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.79 million and changing -11.36% at the moment leaves the stock -31.16% off its SMA200. AMRN registered -42.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -20.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.22.

The stock witnessed a -29.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.35%, and is -21.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.94% over the week and 6.11% over the month.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) has around 965 employees, a market worth around $4.70B and $429.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.84. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.21% and -51.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amarin Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $131.76M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 83.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 63.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 95.80% in year-over-year returns.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Top Institutional Holders

389 institutions hold shares in Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN), with 4.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.05% while institutional investors hold 47.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 374.29M, and float is at 120.58M with Short Float at 34.19%. Institutions hold 46.74% of the Float.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 6.52% up over the past 12 months. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 7.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.4% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 41.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.13.