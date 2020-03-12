Companies

Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV) Vs. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA): Which Is Riskier?

By Richard Addington

Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) shares are 7.63% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.59% or -$0.04 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -79.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.80% and 39.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 03, 2019, Cantor Fitzgerald recommended the CORV stock is a Overweight, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on December 11, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the CORV stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.12. The forecasts give the Correvio Pharma Corp. stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 87.18 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 94.29% or 73.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -35.30% in the current quarter to -$0.13, up from the -$0.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.79, up 13.30% from -$0.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.1 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.43 for the next year.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), on the other hand, is trading around $2.09 with a market cap of $9.46M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 80.1% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$5.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.60% with a share float percentage of 3.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company.

