Corteva Inc. (CTVA) turns bearish with loss of -0.91 points

Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is -12.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.87 and a high of $32.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The CTVA stock was last observed hovering at around $25.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.43% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -4.17% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.00, the stock is -13.37% and -13.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.38 million and changing -3.51% at the moment leaves the stock -10.46% off its SMA200. CTVA registered 6-month gain of -9.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.86.

The stock witnessed a -16.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.57%, and is -7.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.10% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $20.96B and $13.85B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.52. Profit margin for the company is -6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.31% and -23.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corteva Inc. (CTVA) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corteva Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $3.58B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 95.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.60% year-over-year.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Top Institutional Holders

1,292 institutions hold shares in Corteva Inc. (CTVA), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 83.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 808.94M, and float is at 748.17M with Short Float at 1.90%. Institutions hold 82.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 74.31 million shares valued at $2.2 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.92% of the CTVA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 66.01 million shares valued at $1.95 billion to account for 8.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 44.22 million shares representing 5.90% and valued at over $1.31 billion, while Boston Partners holds 3.00% of the shares totaling 22.5 million with a market value of $665.24 million.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Corteva Inc. (CTVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lutz Marcos M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lutz Marcos M bought 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $28.05 per share for a total of $981750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41205.0 shares.

Corteva Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that GLENN TIMOTHY P (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $29.77 per share for $148850.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65424.0 shares of the CTVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, GAJARIA RAJAN (EVP, Business Platforms) acquired 2,850 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $85496.0. The insider now directly holds 57,212 shares of Corteva Inc. (CTVA).