CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Vs. KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF): Which Is Riskier?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares are -5.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.65% or -$4.06 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -7.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.94% and -24.45% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 10, 2019, Piper Jaffray recommended the CRWD stock is a Overweight, while earlier, DA Davidson had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 11, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the CRWD stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $42.85 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $79.19. The forecasts give the CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $109.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $43.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 45.89 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 60.69% or 0.35%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 41.70% in the current quarter to -$0.08. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.53. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.14 and -$0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 106 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 116 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 43,730,976 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 40,149,222. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 23,228,468 and 21,777,335 in purchases and sales respectively.

Watzinger Gerhard, a Director at the company, sold 20,000 shares worth $1.13 million at $56.41 per share on Feb 24. The Director had earlier sold another 24,000 CRWD shares valued at $1.43 million on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $59.49 per share. Podbere Burt W. (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 60,000 shares at $65.41 per share on Feb 11 for a total of $3.92 million while Kurtz George, (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 4,688 shares on Feb 11 for $309619.0 with each share fetching $66.05.

