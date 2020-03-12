Dissecting AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) top performing stock: Get the Stats

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) is -45.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.66 and a high of $3.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The AKS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.57% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 35.71% higher than the price target low of $2.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.80, the stock is -29.45% and -36.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.84 million and changing -6.25% at the moment leaves the stock -30.07% off its SMA200. AKS registered -36.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -31.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.57.

The stock witnessed a -39.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.78%, and is -21.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.06% over the week and 6.61% over the month.

AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) has around 9300 employees, a market worth around $595.13M and $6.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.43 and Fwd P/E is 20.22. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.43% and -49.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AK Steel Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $1.58B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -93.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.50% in year-over-year returns.

AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) Top Institutional Holders

279 institutions hold shares in AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS), with 2.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.85% while institutional investors hold 61.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 330.63M, and float is at 314.22M with Short Float at 7.59%. Institutions hold 60.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 49.06 million shares valued at $161.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.48% of the AKS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 33.84 million shares valued at $111.33 million to account for 10.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 17.24 million shares representing 5.44% and valued at over $56.71 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.56% of the shares totaling 8.11 million with a market value of $26.67 million.

AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 29 times.

AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -70.67% down over the past 12 months. Nucor Corporation (NUE) is -40.01% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 32.03% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 21.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.39.