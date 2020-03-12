Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM), Aaron’s Inc. (AAN)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: ATNM) shares are 13.08% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.12% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.93% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.87% down YTD and -5.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.53% and 4.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 23, 2017, ROTH Capital recommended the ATNM stock is a Buy, while earlier, B. Riley FBR Inc. had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 06, 2017. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the ATNM stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.24 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.75. The forecasts give the Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $4.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 91.27 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 94.0% or 84.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.04, up from the -$0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.16, away from -$0.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.18 for the next year.

Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN), on the other hand, is trading around $30.14 with a market cap of $2.31B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $63.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.9 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Aaron’s Inc. (AAN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AAN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.05 billion. This represented a -4.92% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.0 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.56 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.89 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $3.3 billion from $3.22 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $1.8 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $317.19 million, significantly lower than the $356.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $224.22 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at Aaron’s Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 101,514 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 897.71k shares after the latest sales, with 12.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aaron’s Inc. having a total of 431 institutions that hold shares in the company.