Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Antero Midstream Corporation (AM), Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM)

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) shares are -53.36% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.32% or -$0.33 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -21.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.71% and -28.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 24, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the AM stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 09, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the AM stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.18. The forecasts give the Antero Midstream Corporation stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 55.29 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 70.82% or 19.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -231.80% in the current quarter to $0.22, up from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.92, up 28.80% from -$0.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.19 and $0.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.06 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 86 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 65 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 299,343,082 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 212,294,637. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,013,007 and 19,476,009 in purchases and sales respectively.

Yoo K. Phil, sold 97,395 shares worth $589279.0 at $6.05 per share on Dec 16. The insider had earlier sold another 50,000 AM shares valued at $179800.0 on Mar 09. The shares were sold at $3.60 per share. Yoo K. Philsold 20,000 shares at $4.45 per share on Dec 03 for a total of $88948.0 while KAGAN PETER, (Director) sold 22,965,437 shares on Nov 12 for $149.73 million with each share fetching $6.52.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE:ZOM), on the other hand, is trading around $0.21 with a market cap of $34.53M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 57.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.50% with a share float percentage of 66.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company.