Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG), Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC)

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) shares are -20.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.74% or -$0.26 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -11.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.70% and -23.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 10, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the CIG stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Goldman had Initiated the stock as a Buy on November 14, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the CIG stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.10. The forecasts give the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock a price target range of $4.23 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.44. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 41.22 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 43.03% or 29.94%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -71.40% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0, down -10.40% from that was reported in last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.34 for the next year.

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC), on the other hand, is trading around $12.17 with a market cap of $598.26M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.81 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TPC’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -8.20%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 5 times at Tutor Perini Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 70,264 shares. Insider sales totaled 30,682 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.2M shares after the latest sales, with 10.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 10.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.90% with a share float percentage of 40.10M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tutor Perini Corporation having a total of 221 institutions that hold shares in the company.