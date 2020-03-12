Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG), FedEx Corporation (FDX)

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) shares are -32.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.74% or -$2.21 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.40% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.74% down YTD and -31.51% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.57% and -25.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 04, 2019, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the HOG stock is a Underweight, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Sector Weight on January 29, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the HOG stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.30. The forecasts give the Harley-Davidson Inc. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $29.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 34.65 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 42.33% or 20.45%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.68, down from the $0.8 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.97, down 0.00% from $2.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.23 and $1.47. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 232,972 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 196,990. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 130,509 and 55,851 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kumbier Michelle, a SVP, Motor Co. Product & Ops at the company, sold 22,000 shares worth $815483.0 at $37.07 per share on Nov 25. The SVP & CFO had earlier sold another 44,465 HOG shares valued at $1.65 million on Nov 26. The shares were sold at $37.00 per share. HUND LAWRENCE G (President-HDFS) sold 8,000 shares at $40.22 per share on Oct 29 for a total of $321722.0 while KORNETZKE MARK R, (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 4,348 shares on Jul 25 for $156532.0 with each share fetching $36.00.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), on the other hand, is trading around $111.01 with a market cap of $32.06B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $172.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.49% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $10.65 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the FedEx Corporation (FDX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FDX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $11.55 billion. This represented a 33.32% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $17.32 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.13 on the year-over-year period, growing to $3.51 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Feb 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $69.95 billion from $68.45 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $13.2 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.07 billion, significantly lower than the $2.18 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-1.19 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at FedEx Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 30,524 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 20.15M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.80% with a share float percentage of 240.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FedEx Corporation having a total of 1,637 institutions that hold shares in the company.