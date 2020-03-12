Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: iBio Inc. (IBIO), Gray Television Inc. (GTN)

iBio Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) shares are 474.30% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.49% or $0.15 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 424.77% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.21% and 282.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.00 to suggest that the IBIO stock is a “Buy”. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.58 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.00. The forecasts give the iBio Inc. stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 47.33 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 94.73% or 94.73%.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN), on the other hand, is trading around $11.74 with a market cap of $1.40B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $27.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.52% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Gray Television Inc. (GTN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GTN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 22.50%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at Gray Television Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 415,357 shares. Insider sales totaled 65,090 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.29M shares after the latest sales, with 6.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.20% with a share float percentage of 89.67M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gray Television Inc. having a total of 264 institutions that hold shares in the company.