Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Linde plc (LIN), Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)

Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) shares are -17.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.30% or -$2.29 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.82% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.67% down YTD and -14.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.82% and -17.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 03, 2020, Goldman recommended the LIN stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Resumed the stock as a Overweight on February 10, 2020. 28 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the LIN stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 28 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 4 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $173.92 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $231.83. The forecasts give the Linde plc stock a price target range of $260.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $166.71. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 24.98 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 33.11% or -4.32%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.70% in the current quarter to $1.91, up from the $1.69 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.21, up 3.00% from $7.34 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.96 and $2.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.15 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 53 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 704,750 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 659,830. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 181,910 and 128,376 in purchases and sales respectively.

White Matthew J, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 11,821 shares worth $2.65 million at $223.90 per share on Feb 18. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 3,000 LIN shares valued at $527781.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $175.93 per share. Roby Anne K (Executive Vice President) sold 2,402 shares at $212.17 per share on Dec 20 for a total of $509632.0 while Roby Anne K, (Executive Vice President) sold 2,355 shares on Nov 19 for $493398.0 with each share fetching $209.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), on the other hand, is trading around $48.75 with a market cap of $26.38B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $65.07 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.08% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PEG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $152.0 million. This represented a 93.87% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.48 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.86 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.39 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $47.73 billion from $46.81 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $3.23 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.38 billion, significantly higher than the $2.91 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $213.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 190,314 shares. Insider sales totaled 72,857 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 32 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 439.46k shares after the latest sales, with 71.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.60% with a share float percentage of 498.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated having a total of 1,151 institutions that hold shares in the company.