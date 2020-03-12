Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), Altria Group Inc. (MO)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) shares are -23.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.43% or -$0.84 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -21.20% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.92% and -17.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, Jefferies recommended the KHC stock is a Hold, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Hold on January 23, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.30 to suggest that the KHC stock is a “Hold”. 4 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.66 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $28.26. The forecasts give the The Kraft Heinz Company stock a price target range of $35.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $22.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 16.28 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 32.4% or -7.55%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.90% in the current quarter to $0.5, down from the $0.66 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.26, down -2.70% from $2.85 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.58 and $0.68. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 6,576,362 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 25,081,951. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 316,946 and 13,294 in purchases and sales respectively.

LEMANN JORGE P, a Director at the company, bought 3,496,503 shares worth $100.0 million at $28.60 per share on Sep 16. The Director had earlier bought another 250,000 KHC shares valued at $7.11 million on Sep 18. The shares were bought at $28.45 per share. 3G Global Food Holdings LP (10% Owner) sold 25,068,657 shares at $28.44 per share on Sep 16 for a total of $712.95 million.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO), on the other hand, is trading around $40.48 with a market cap of $80.21B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $54.68 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.97% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Altria Group Inc. (MO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 0.60%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at Altria Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 243,171 shares. Insider sales totaled 76,511 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.32M shares after the latest sales, with 11.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.30% with a share float percentage of 1.86B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altria Group Inc. having a total of 2,154 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 149.82 million shares worth more than $7.48 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 143.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.15 billion and represent 7.71% of shares outstanding.