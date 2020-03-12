Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC), Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) shares are -6.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.37% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -10.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.08% and -8.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 18, 2019, Citigroup recommended the TKC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, HSBC Securities had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on May 13, 2019. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the TKC stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.17. The forecasts give the Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock a price target range of $9.37 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.61. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 24.69 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 42.37% or 3.74%.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), on the other hand, is trading around $19.16 with a market cap of $5.84B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.05% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.86 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NUAN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.70%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 153 times at Nuance Communications Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 1,024,840 shares. Insider sales totaled 575,511 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 122 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -91.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.23M shares after the latest sales, with 60.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.50% with a share float percentage of 280.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nuance Communications Inc. having a total of 460 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.93 million shares worth more than $462.32 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 20.15 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $359.34 million and represent 7.12% of shares outstanding.