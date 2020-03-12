Dropbox Inc. (DBX) makes -9.97% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is -2.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.08 and a high of $26.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The DBX stock was last observed hovering at around $17.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.23% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.32% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 14.95% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.16, the stock is -16.18% and -12.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.45 million and changing -7.07% at the moment leaves the stock -19.62% off its SMA200. DBX registered -23.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.07.

The stock witnessed a -3.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.82%, and is -9.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.08% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has around 2801 employees, a market worth around $7.26B and $1.66B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.41. Profit margin for the company is -3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.50% and -38.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.90%).

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dropbox Inc. (DBX) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dropbox Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $453.16M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 90.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.80% in year-over-year returns.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Top Institutional Holders

457 institutions hold shares in Dropbox Inc. (DBX), with 11.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.67% while institutional investors hold 76.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 417.34M, and float is at 89.92M. Institutions hold 74.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.77 million shares valued at $371.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.04% of the DBX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 17.6 million shares valued at $315.21 million to account for 6.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 16.99 million shares representing 6.58% and valued at over $304.38 million, while FMR, LLC holds 3.47% of the shares totaling 8.96 million with a market value of $160.42 million.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Dropbox Inc. (DBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ferdowsi Arash, the company’s Co-Founder. SEC filings show that Ferdowsi Arash sold 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $22000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23900.0 shares.

Dropbox Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Ferdowsi Arash (Co-Founder) sold a total of 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $19.14 per share for $2.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25000.0 shares of the DBX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Ferdowsi Arash (Co-Founder) disposed off 250,000 shares at an average price of $21.33 for $5.33 million. The insider now directly holds 150,000 shares of Dropbox Inc. (DBX).