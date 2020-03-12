eBay Inc. (EBAY) Vs. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): Updated Outlook

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares are -0.19% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.36% or -$1.21 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 3.38% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.85% and -0.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 17, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the EBAY stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Canaccord Genuity had Reiterated the stock as a Hold on January 29, 2020. 33 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the EBAY stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 33 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $34.83 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.84. The forecasts give the eBay Inc. stock a price target range of $51.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 10.32 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 31.71% or -16.1%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.60% in the current quarter to $0.74, up from the $0.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.06, down -9.60% from $2.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.62 and $0.76. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 196 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 165 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,038,355 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 13,894,527. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 308,359 and 3,125,828 in purchases and sales respectively.

Yetto Kristin A, a SVP, Chief People Officer at the company, sold 29,863 shares worth $1.1 million at $37.00 per share on Feb 05. The VP, Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 3,924 EBAY shares valued at $149662.0 on Feb 14. The shares were sold at $38.14 per share. Doerger Brian J. (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,141 shares at $36.91 per share on Feb 04 for a total of $115919.0 while CRING ANDREW JOHN, (Interim CFO) sold 29,710 shares on Feb 04 for $1.1 million with each share fetching $37.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), on the other hand, is trading around $56.51 with a market cap of $131.19B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $73.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BMY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 26.40%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 39 times at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 250,275 shares. Insider sales totaled 191,357 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.3M shares after the latest sales, with 5.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.90% with a share float percentage of 2.26B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company having a total of 2,787 institutions that hold shares in the company.