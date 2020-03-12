Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Vs. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX): Those Ticking Clocks

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) shares are -40.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.73% or -$0.11 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -49.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.08% and -30.67% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 22, 2016, Rodman & Renshaw recommended the UUUU stock is a Buy, while earlier, Noble Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on May 13, 2019. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the UUUU stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.33. The forecasts give the Energy Fuels Inc. stock a price target range of $3.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.67. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 69.37 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 68.62% or 61.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.70% in the current quarter to -$0.06, up from the -$0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.39, down -81.90% from -$0.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 706,305 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 223,658. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 684,720 and 213,658 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX), on the other hand, is trading around $2.27 with a market cap of $254.75M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 71.63% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.91 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LXRX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 53.50%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 151 times at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 144 times and accounting for 876,374 shares. Insider sales totaled 110,671 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 137.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.17M shares after the latest sales, with 296.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.10M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 166 institutions that hold shares in the company.