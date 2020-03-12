Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is -36.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.33 and a high of $27.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The EQH stock was last observed hovering at around $17.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.67% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.06% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 36.72% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.82, the stock is -32.21% and -35.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.68 million and changing -9.55% at the moment leaves the stock -30.12% off its SMA200. EQH registered -21.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -27.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.61.

The stock witnessed a -39.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.48%, and is -26.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.18% over the week and 4.85% over the month.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has around 12300 employees, a market worth around $7.88B and $13.59B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.91. Profit margin for the company is -12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.20% and -42.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equitable Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.19 with sales reaching $3.42B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -216.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 45.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.60% in year-over-year returns.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Top Institutional Holders

461 institutions hold shares in Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH), with 45.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.72% while institutional investors hold 99.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 498.29M, and float is at 419.24M with Short Float at 3.19%. Institutions hold 90.20% of the Float.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pearson Mark, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Pearson Mark bought 12,635 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $15.48 per share for a total of $195563.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 311324.0 shares.

Equitable Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Malmstrom Anders (Senior EVP & CFO) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $16.92 per share for $101520.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87860.0 shares of the EQH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, OLIVEIRA RAMON DE (Director) acquired 8,000 shares at an average price of $18.69 for $149520.0. The insider now directly holds 34,133 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH).