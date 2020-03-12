Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG), Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) shares are -37.43% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.15% or -$2.07 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -34.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.43% and -33.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 16, 2019, Citigroup recommended the CFG stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Barclays had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 06, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the CFG stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.34 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $43.61. The forecasts give the Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock a price target range of $49.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $34.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 46.48 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 52.37% or 31.35%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.20% in the current quarter to $0.9, down from the $0.92 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.82, up 1.70% from $3.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.84 and $0.99. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 76 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 469,326 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 266,258. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 412,063 and 184,360 in purchases and sales respectively.

Subramaniam Shivan S., a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $161750.0 at $32.35 per share on Mar 02. The Director had earlier bought another 1,000 CFG shares valued at $27730.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $27.73 per share. KOCH CHARLES JOHN (Director) bought 15,000 shares at $32.45 per share on Aug 20 for a total of $486750.0.

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK), on the other hand, is trading around $23.62 with a market cap of $14.82B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $27.68 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.33 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WORK’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -94.70%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 469 times at Slack Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 48 times and accounting for 132,197,450 shares. Insider sales totaled 168,170,440 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 421 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -373.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.31M shares after the latest sales, with -101.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.40% with a share float percentage of 288.25M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Slack Technologies Inc. having a total of 345 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 42.84 million shares worth more than $963.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 14.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 35.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $807.97 million and represent 12.34% of shares outstanding.