Exploring Strategic Opportunities: JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) shares are -22.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.93% or -$1.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.27% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -37.32% down YTD and -23.34% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.86% and -26.88% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, Buckingham Research recommended the JBLU stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on February 27, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the JBLU stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.00. The forecasts give the JetBlue Airways Corporation stock a price target range of $31.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 41.0 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 56.23% or 3.07%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.80% in the current quarter to $0.18, up from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.43, up 4.40% from $1.9 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.41 and $0.85. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.75 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 64 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 285,548 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 160,228. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 188,362 and 86,580 in purchases and sales respectively.

Geraghty Joanna, a President COO at the company, sold 12,655 shares worth $189572.0 at $14.98 per share on Mar 02. The President COO had earlier sold another 2,531 JBLU shares valued at $37965.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $15.00 per share. Hayes Robin (CEO) sold 2,500 shares at $19.90 per share on Feb 10 for a total of $49750.0 while Nelson Brandon, (General Counsel Corp Sec) sold 800 shares on Feb 03 for $16006.0 with each share fetching $20.01.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT), on the other hand, is trading around $54.85 with a market cap of $3.84B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $101.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.69% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$5.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 113 times at Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 50 times and accounting for 278,054 shares. Insider sales totaled 351,706 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 63 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 38.43M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.73% with a share float percentage of 53.47M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 5.87 million shares worth more than $466.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 9.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 5.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $449.61 million and represent 9.30% of shares outstanding.