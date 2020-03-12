Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Under Armour Inc. (UA), Tenaris S.A. (TS)

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) shares are -46.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.92% or -$0.3 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -41.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.66% and -42.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 14, 2017, Morgan Stanley recommended the UA stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Instinet had Downgrade the stock as a Reduce on February 27, 2017. 32 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the UA stock is a “Hold”. 3 of the 32 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.50. The forecasts give the Under Armour Inc. stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 42.91 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 60.04% or 0.1%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.12, down from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.13, down -1.90% from $0.34 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.07 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 4 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 54,732 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 13,786. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 18,000 and 8,569 in purchases and sales respectively.

Eskridge Kevin, a Chief Product Officer at the company, sold 56,500 shares worth $999462.0 at $17.69 per share on Aug 12. The Chief Product Officer had earlier sold another 19,348 UA shares valued at $306561.0 on Nov 26. The shares were sold at $15.84 per share.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS), on the other hand, is trading around $12.19 with a market cap of $8.24B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.44 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Tenaris S.A. (TS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.80%.

Major holders

Insiders own 60.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.80% with a share float percentage of 233.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenaris S.A. having a total of 194 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 9.53 million shares worth more than $215.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 12.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $175.5 million and represent 10.27% of shares outstanding.