Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Vs. Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX): Updated Outlook

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK) shares are -46.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.41% or -$0.08 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -42.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.21% and -43.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 20, 2016, Seaport Global Securities recommended the FTK stock is a Speculative Buy, while earlier, Seaport Global Securities had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on August 08, 2018. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the FTK stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.00. The forecasts give the Flotek Industries Inc. stock a price target range of $3.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 67.0 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 67.0% or 67.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -150.00% in the current quarter to -$0.16, up from the -$0.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.46, away from -$1.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.11 and -$0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 60 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,206,855 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 166,008. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 737,658 and 11,445 in purchases and sales respectively.

CHISHOLM JOHN, a Director, President and CEO at the company, sold 25,000 shares worth $51000.0 at $2.04 per share on Oct 29. The Director, President and CEO had earlier sold another 25,000 FTK shares valued at $44500.0 on Dec 10. The shares were sold at $1.78 per share. Nierenberg David (Director) bought 16,700 shares at $2.54 per share on Sep 16 for a total of $42418.0 while Nierenberg David, (Director) bought 96,800 shares on Sep 13 for $242000.0 with each share fetching $2.50.

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX), on the other hand, is trading around $4.86 with a market cap of $386.66M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.40 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.14% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GTX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.00%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at Garrett Motion Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 435,301 shares. Insider sales totaled 146,206 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 407.07k shares after the latest sales, with -13.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.50% with a share float percentage of 74.43M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Garrett Motion Inc. having a total of 526 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.07 million shares worth more than $80.62 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sessa Capital IM, L.P., with the investment firm holding over 7.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.78 million and represent 9.74% of shares outstanding.