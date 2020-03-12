Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) is -24.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.17 and a high of $13.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The FRO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $13.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.0% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -4.91% lower than the price target low of $8.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.18, the stock is 16.04% and -6.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.02 million and changing -4.87% at the moment leaves the stock -1.62% off its SMA200. FRO registered 55.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.33.

The stock witnessed a 23.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.76%, and is 23.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.90% over the week and 6.51% over the month.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) has around 145 employees, a market worth around $1.85B and $836.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.98 and Fwd P/E is 4.48. Profit margin for the company is 16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.78% and -31.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Frontline Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $304.7M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 208.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 70.40% year-over-year.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -18.27% down over the past 12 months. Teekay Corporation (TK) is -11.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.55% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.