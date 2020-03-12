General Mills Inc. (GIS) makes 4.72% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) is 0.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.41 and a high of $56.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The GIS stock was last observed hovering at around $54.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.22% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.66% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -20.16% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.87, the stock is -0.14% and -0.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.45 million and changing -2.26% at the moment leaves the stock -0.32% off its SMA200. GIS registered 15.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.04.

The stock witnessed a 4.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.46%, and is 4.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.96% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $32.85B and $16.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.61 and Fwd P/E is 15.83. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.92% and -6.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

General Mills Inc. (GIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for General Mills Inc. (GIS) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

General Mills Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/18/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.76 with sales reaching $4.21B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 5.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.00% year-over-year.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) Top Institutional Holders

1,726 institutions hold shares in General Mills Inc. (GIS), with 1.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 75.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 607.40M, and float is at 603.70M with Short Float at 3.31%. Institutions hold 75.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 49.12 million shares valued at $2.63 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.12% of the GIS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 46.56 million shares valued at $2.49 billion to account for 7.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 36.33 million shares representing 6.01% and valued at over $1.95 billion, while Invesco Ltd. holds 3.04% of the shares totaling 18.41 million with a market value of $986.17 million.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at General Mills Inc. (GIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams-Roll Jacqueline, the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Williams-Roll Jacqueline sold 15,582 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $54.90 per share for a total of $855452.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32894.0 shares.

General Mills Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 14 that Nudi Jonathon (Group President) sold a total of 18,951 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 14 and was made at $54.52 per share for $1.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62705.0 shares of the GIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 20, Bruce Kofi A (Controller) disposed off 15,582 shares at an average price of $54.33 for $846497.0. The insider now directly holds 19,905 shares of General Mills Inc. (GIS).

General Mills Inc. (GIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 21.66% up over the past 12 months. Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is -6.50% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.37% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.05.