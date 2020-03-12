Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Vs. NIO Limited (NIO): Updated Outlook

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) shares are -27.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.15% or -$2.18 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -27.07% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.13% and -24.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 29, 2019, Desjardins recommended the GIL stock is a Buy, while earlier, Scotiabank had Upgrade the stock as a Sector Outperform on March 05, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the GIL stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.43. The forecasts give the Gildan Activewear Inc. stock a price target range of $36.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $22.67. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 38.63 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 46.42% or 14.91%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.22, up from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.92, up 2.60% from $1.66 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.5 and $0.62. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.15 for the next year.

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO), on the other hand, is trading around $3.32 with a market cap of $3.86B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.47 and spell out a more modest performance – a 85.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$10.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NIO Limited (NIO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 52.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.10% with a share float percentage of 729.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NIO Limited having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 101.37 million shares worth more than $407.51 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Baillie Gifford and Company held 63.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with the investment firm holding over 41.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $166.62 million and represent 25.90% of shares outstanding.