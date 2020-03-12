Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) And AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Saying Scary Stuff?

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) shares are -57.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.89% or -$0.99 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -55.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -31.24% and -51.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 13, 2019, Buckingham Research recommended the GOL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Buckingham Research had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on October 28, 2019. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the GOL stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.01. The forecasts give the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock a price target range of $29.14 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.67. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 70.93 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 77.04% or 42.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -46.30% in the current quarter to $0.34, up from the -$0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.31, down -4.60% from -$0.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.65 for the next year.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM), on the other hand, is trading around $4.20 with a market cap of $91.09M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.58 and spell out a less modest performance – a -62.79% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at AIM ImmunoTech Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 254,624 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 30.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 206.68k shares after the latest sales, with 410.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.60% with a share float percentage of 7.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AIM ImmunoTech Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 528811.0 shares worth more than $287673.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, Sabby Management, LLC held 2.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 17300.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9411.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.