Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Aphria Inc. (APHA), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares are -43.68% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.16% or -$0.24 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -37.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.45% and -30.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, Alliance Global Partners recommended the APHA stock is a Buy, while earlier, Stifel had Initiated the stock as a Hold on March 10, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the APHA stock is a “Hold”.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH), on the other hand, is trading around $15.03 with a market cap of $4.61B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $60.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 75.01% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.01 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NCLH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.20%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 69 times at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 837,390 shares. Insider sales totaled 383,467 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 38 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.73M shares after the latest sales, with 48.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.90% with a share float percentage of 211.54M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. having a total of 690 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 24.71 million shares worth more than $1.44 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital World Investors held 11.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 23.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.38 billion and represent 11.12% of shares outstanding.