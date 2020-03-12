Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE)

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) shares are 6.89% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.44% or -$1.08 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 17.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.64% and 9.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 19, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the GOLD stock is a Buy, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 16, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the GOLD stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.52. The forecasts give the Barrick Gold Corporation stock a price target range of $25.58 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.59. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 12.69 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 26.54% or -1.08%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.40% in the current quarter to $0.19, up from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.75, up 12.90% from $0.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.78 for the next year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE), on the other hand, is trading around $42.00 with a market cap of $4.67B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $44.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 4.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.10%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 192,256 shares. Insider sales totaled 158,842 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.12M shares after the latest sales, with 13.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.30% with a share float percentage of 107.85M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. having a total of 432 institutions that hold shares in the company.