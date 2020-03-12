Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Datadog Inc. (DDOG), Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares are 0.58% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.42% or -$2.44 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 5.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.44% and -19.46% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 11, 2020, Needham recommended the DDOG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 14, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the DDOG stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $35.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $51.22. The forecasts give the Datadog Inc. stock a price target range of $65.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $42.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 30.57 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 45.29% or 15.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 250.00% in the current quarter to -$0.01. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.05, up 49.90% from -$0.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 48 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 21,356,686 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 17,840,225. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 204,308 and 7,437,709 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pomel Olivier, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 62,500 shares worth $2.78 million at $44.41 per share on Mar 02. The Director had earlier sold another 18,000 DDOG shares valued at $682943.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $37.94 per share. Pomel Olivier (Chief Executive Officer) sold 109,600 shares at $44.41 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $4.87 million while Le-Quoc Alexis, (President & CTO) sold 192,100 shares on Mar 02 for $8.53 million with each share fetching $44.41.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA), on the other hand, is trading around $17.90 with a market cap of $2.22B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.51% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.58 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AQUA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.30%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 66 times at Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 604,582 shares. Insider sales totaled 821,224 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 99.1M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.80% with a share float percentage of 78.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are British Columbia Investment Management Corp with over 7.78 million shares worth more than $147.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, British Columbia Investment Management Corp held 6.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 6.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $127.02 million and represent 5.75% of shares outstanding.