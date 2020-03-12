Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC), Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY)

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) shares are -29.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.87% or -$0.73 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -29.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.41% and -25.46% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2020, The Benchmark Company recommended the HCC stock is a Hold, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 03, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the HCC stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.26 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $28.25. The forecasts give the Warrior Met Coal Inc. stock a price target range of $33.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 49.52 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 56.79% or 28.7%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 76.90% in the current quarter to $0.56, down from the $2.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.46, down -15.80% from $5.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.62 and $1.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.61 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 126,530 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 130,607. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 99,483 and 30,968 in purchases and sales respectively.

SCHELLER WALTER J, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 4,547 shares worth $122951.0 at $27.04 per share on Jun 04. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 1,200 HCC shares valued at $26664.0 on Aug 15. The shares were bought at $22.22 per share. Gant Kelli K. (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 1,709 shares at $27.04 per share on Jun 04 for a total of $46211.0 while Chopin Brian M, (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,068 shares on Jun 04 for $28975.0 with each share fetching $27.13.

Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY), on the other hand, is trading around $2.97 with a market cap of $1.78B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.5 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CLNY’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -70.40%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at Colony Capital Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 67,196 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.41M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.20% with a share float percentage of 477.24M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Colony Capital Inc. having a total of 380 institutions that hold shares in the company.