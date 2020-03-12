Heat Check: Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) Vs. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG)

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares are 737.17% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 44.79% or $4.56 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 864.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -49.10% and 352.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the AHPI stock is a “Overweight”. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.02. The forecasts give the Allied Healthcare Products Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -63.41 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 18.11% or 18.11%.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG), on the other hand, is trading around $0.96 with a market cap of $413.29M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.78 and spell out a more modest performance – a 74.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at Northern Oil and Gas Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 11,247,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,901,881 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 119.67M shares after the latest sales, with 12.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.10% with a share float percentage of 264.84M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Northern Oil and Gas Inc. having a total of 215 institutions that hold shares in the company.