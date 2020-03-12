Markets

Heat Check: China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) Vs. Intelsat S.A. (I)

By Sue Brooks

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares are 6.90% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.03% or -$0.1 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 16.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.06% and -14.89% over the month.

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), on the other hand, is trading around $2.28 with a market cap of $393.45M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 77.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Intelsat S.A. (I) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

I’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.90%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at Intelsat S.A. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 836,083 shares. Insider sales totaled 383,960 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.29M shares after the latest sales, with 18.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 128.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intelsat S.A. having a total of 225 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BC Partners Advisors L.P. with over 34.74 million shares worth more than $244.21 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, BC Partners Advisors L.P. held 24.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Discovery Capital Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 8.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.68 million and represent 6.11% of shares outstanding.

