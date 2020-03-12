Heat Check: Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) Vs. Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL)

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: CXP) shares are -14.40% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.85% or -$2.3 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -14.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.49% and -18.67% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 08, 2019, Goldman recommended the CXP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, SunTrust had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 16, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the CXP stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.40. The forecasts give the Columbia Property Trust Inc. stock a price target range of $26.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $22.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 33.33 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 40.0% or 29.09%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -533.30% in the current quarter to -$0.01, down from the $0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.03, up 1.70% from $0.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 246,212 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 72,145. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 218,212 and 72,145 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hoover Kevin A., a EVP Portfolio Mgt & Trans at the company, bought 2,700 shares worth $49256.0 at $18.24 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier bought another 5,398 CXP shares valued at $105191.0 on Mar 02. The shares were bought at $19.49 per share.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL), on the other hand, is trading around $42.67 with a market cap of $29.19B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $69.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DAL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.10%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 73 times at Delta Air Lines Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 1,558,110 shares. Insider sales totaled 291,255 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 45 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 319.03M shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.00% with a share float percentage of 637.61M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Delta Air Lines Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 70.91 million shares worth more than $4.15 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 11.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 43.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.56 billion and represent 6.84% of shares outstanding.