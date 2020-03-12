Heat Check: Discover Financial Services (DFS) Vs. Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) shares are -31.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.78% or -$4.49 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -31.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.29% and -23.38% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 24, 2020, Evercore ISI recommended the DFS stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 24, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the DFS stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $53.20 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $87.96. The forecasts give the Discover Financial Services stock a price target range of $100.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $72.25. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 39.52 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 46.8% or 26.37%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.40% in the current quarter to $2.22, up from the $2.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.92, up 5.00% from $9.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.04 and $2.65. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.58 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 367,919 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 189,269. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 256,376 and 85,685 in purchases and sales respectively.

Walcott Wanjiku Juanita, a EVP, Chief Legal Officer & GC at the company, bought 3,400 shares worth $251430.0 at $73.95 per share on Jan 27. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 3,377 DFS shares valued at $249343.0 on Jan 27. The shares were bought at $73.84 per share. HOCHSCHILD ROGER C (CEO and President) bought 15,000 shares at $74.12 per share on Jan 27 for a total of $1.11 million while Minetti Carlos, (EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking) bought 3,000 shares on Jan 27 for $221206.0 with each share fetching $73.74.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM), on the other hand, is trading around $9.81 with a market cap of $1.84B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.57 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VRRM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 21.50%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 12 times at Verra Mobility Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 551,153 shares. Insider sales totaled 34,743,481 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.02M shares after the latest sales, with -73.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.05% with a share float percentage of 124.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verra Mobility Corporation having a total of 197 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 17.82 million shares worth more than $255.67 million. As of Sep 29, 2019, FMR, LLC held 11.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.57 million shares as of Sep 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $151.74 million and represent 6.64% of shares outstanding.