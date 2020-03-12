News

Heat Check: Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Vs. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

By Andrew Francis

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) shares are -16.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.13% or -$0.77 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -9.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.09% and -6.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, Jefferies recommended the NOMD stock is a Buy, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 23, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the NOMD stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $22.19. The forecasts give the Nomad Foods Limited stock a price target range of $24.58 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.03. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 19.38 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 27.22% or 10.68%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.28, down from the $0.45 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.2, up 2.20% from $1.23 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.23 and $0.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.29 for the next year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), on the other hand, is trading around $74.62 with a market cap of $92.15B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $99.87 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

QCOM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 39.30%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 98 times at QUALCOMM Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 46 times and accounting for 621,579 shares. Insider sales totaled 459,017 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 52 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.38M shares after the latest sales, with 43.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.40% with a share float percentage of 1.14B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with QUALCOMM Incorporated having a total of 2,110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 95.98 million shares worth more than $8.47 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 81.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.17 billion and represent 7.11% of shares outstanding.

